After the resounding 4-1 victory against Liverpool, Manchester City travels to Southampton for matchday 30 of the Premier League. Guardiola’s men are still 8 points behind Arsenal, but they have played one game less and have already dispelled the doubts that surrounded the club in the middle of the season. For their part, Southampton need a victory like water since they are the red lantern of the Premier League and at the moment they have all the ballots to descend. They have gone 4 games without winning and want to end the losing streak. Here is everything you need to know about the game:
City: Southampton
Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium
Date: Saturday April 8
Match time: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina and 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN (website)
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio Brand and Game Time Cope. There you will find all the necessary information.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Westham
|
loss 1-0
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
Draw 3-3
|
Premier League
|
brentford
|
loss 0-2
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
Draw 0-0
|
Premier League
|
Leicester City
|
1-0 win
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
4-1 win
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
6-0 win
|
FA Cup
|
RB Leipzig
|
7-0 win
|
Champions League
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1 win
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle United
|
2-0 win
|
Premier League
|
southampton
|
Tie
|
Manchester City
|
1
|
2
|
2
Phil Foden had to undergo an emergency operation for appendicitis during the national team break, so it is not known if he will be available for the match. The one who is expected to arrive is Erling Haaland, who missed the duel against Liverpool due to injury.
Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Walcott, Mara.
Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez
southampton 1-3 Manchester City.
