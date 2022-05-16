Southampton vs. Liverpool: where will the key title game be seen?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz walks off the pitch in the FA Cup Final.
Luis Díaz and his team are still in the race to win the Premier League.
May 16, 2022, 02:16 PM
Liverpool could be one point behind Manchester City again if they win at Southampton on Tuesdaywhich would bring the outcome of the 2021-22 Premier League season to the final date, next weekend.
City drew 2-2 with West Ham on Sunday and gave hope to those led by Jürgen Klopp, who had been crowned FA Cup champions on Saturday, by defeating Chelsea in shots from the penalty spot.
That’s the way it is, the Colombian Luis Díaz would have this Tuesday a new opportunity to contribute to Liverpool in the fight to get the title poker this year. They have already won the League Cup and on May 28 they will play the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
How to watch the game between Southampton and Liverpool
The match between Southampton and Liverpool will begin this Tuesday at 1:45 in the afternoon, Colombia time. It will be broadcast on ESPN and the Star + platform.
The last day of the Premier League will be played on Sunday, in a unified schedule (10 a.m.). That day, Liverpool will be local against Wolverhampton and Manchester City will host Aston Villa.
SPORTS
