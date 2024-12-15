Follow the Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Southampton – Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League, which is played at St. Mary’s Stadium at 8:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar, MAX
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Southampton – Tottenham Hotspur
Classification and statistics between Southampton – Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton comes into the match after having faced each other the day before
Aston Villa
while Tottenham Hotspur played their last Premier League match against
Chelsea
. He Southampton currently occupies the position number 20 of the Premier League with 5 points, while their rival,
Tottenham Hotspuroccupies the place 10 with 23 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Southampton’s schedule, Tottenham Hotspur’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10179610″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/20 241215/6041/southampton-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league-ca-live-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10179610″}
Loading next content…
#Southampton #Tottenham #Hotspur #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply