The collaboration between the English club and the energy drinks brand begins in the 2024-2025 season

O Southampton announced on Friday (26.Jul.2024) the renewal of its partnership with Monster Energy for the 2024/25 season Premier League.

“We are incredibly excited to be working again with Monster Energy; a brand that shares our passion for creativity and innovation. We look forward to collaborating with Monster to reward our fans.”said Greg Baker, Southampton’s Chief Revenue Officer.

During the previous partnership, a number of fan-facing initiatives were developed, including the ‘Fan v Pro’ event, which allowed supporters to compete against Southampton players on FIFA 22 (the EA Sports game) at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Additionally, players participated in a Monster Energy quiz in the ‘Pick That One Out’ series, furthering player-fan engagement. Monster Energy branding will continue to be featured throughout St. Mary’s Stadium, with advertising on pitchside LEDs and large video screens.

“We are incredibly excited to once again partner with Southampton FC, a club with a passionate fan base that Monster Energy can continue to excite and engage with through authentic, value-added experiences throughout the season.”said Nick Watson, Director of Sports Marketing at Monster Energy.

The duration and value of the contract were not disclosed by the club.