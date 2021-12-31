The match between Southampton and Newcastle that was to be played this Sunday, January 2, has been postponed due to the cases of coronavirus that affect the ‘Magpies’, as confirmed this Friday by the St James Park club.

This is the second meeting corresponding to the twenty-first matchday of the Premier League That this situation cannot be disputed, which is greatly affecting English football after Leicester-Norwich. Newcastle could not play yesterday Thursday against Everton for the same reason.