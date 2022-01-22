London (dpa)

Southampton cut a series of 12 consecutive victories for Manchester City in the English Premier League, and tied it 1-1 today, “Saturday”, in the twenty-third stage of the competition.

Southampton opened the scoring with a goal scored by Kelly Walker Peters in the seventh minute, then Manchester City equalized through Aymeric Laporte in the 65th minute.

Southampton produced a strong performance throughout the two halves of the match, but Manchester City excelled in possession and attacking pressure in general.

And Manchester City created many dangerous opportunities, especially in the second half, but luck sometimes hindered him, as the Southampton goalkeeper and the defense starred in thwarting several scoring attempts, so that Manchester City was satisfied with a draw.

City raised its score to 57 points in the lead, 12 points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who meets Crystal Palace on Sunday, and 13 points against third-placed Chelsea, which collides with Tottenham tomorrow. Southampton also raised its score to 25 points and rose to twelfth place. .