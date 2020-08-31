The TGV 8538 had left Hendaye (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), Sunday, August 30, at the beginning of the afternoon, towards Paris. But, a series of malfunctions affected the train. Door, power supply, obstacle or catenary: the train multiplies its long stops at Biarritz (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), Bayonne or Dax (Landes) stations to finally run aground in Ychoux, a few tens of kilometers from its starting point.

Inside the train, exhausted, overwhelmed families. “No water, no meal. Fortunately, there was a little mutual aid in the wagon and therefore my little one was able to eat something ”, testifies a father. The only solution is to wait for the emergency train which arrives at night. Then, passengers had to be transferred from one train to another. After a stopover in Bordeaux (Gironde), the train should arrive in Paris, nearly 20 hours after leaving.