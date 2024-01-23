Home page World

They wanted to enjoy a descent in powder snow. The helicopter crashes on the way to the summit. Three people die and four others are seriously injured.

Terrace – The cause of the tragedy is initially unclear. At least three people have died in a helicopter crash in Canada. Two well-known business families from South Tyrol (Italy) were on board the accident plane, reports the Italian newspaper La Republica. Two South Tyroleans (29 and 35 years old) and the pilot of the helicopter are dead. Four people survived. Her condition is now stable, it was said on Tuesday afternoon.

Heli-skiing: South Tyrolean entrepreneurs die in helicopter crash in Canada

The group from South Tyrol went heli-skiing with friends and colleagues in Canada in the province of British Columbia. For many winter sports enthusiasts, it is a dream to be flown by helicopter to a summit and then wade through the powder snow into the valley in untouched nature. The adventure – extreme skiing – is not entirely without danger. The Canada dream ended fatally for athletes from Bavaria in the Rocky Mountains in the spring.

In this case, however, it was not a huge avalanche that was fatal to skiers, as was the case with Jannik Inselkammer in 2015. On the way to the summit, an Agusta A119 Koala helicopter crashed in the mountains north of Terrace. This is reported by Canadian media, citing the heli-skiing company. Terrace is located approximately 700 kilometers northwest of Vancouver.

The cause of the crash after the helicopter tragedy in Canada is initially unclear

“It is impossible to express the deep sadness in words,” quoted globalnews.ca the managing director. “The guests who ski with us and the employees who work with us every season are part of our family.” The company did not provide any further information about the fatalities, including the possible cause of the crash.

The Agusta A119 Koala helicopter is capable of transporting eight people. Exactly how many people were on board was initially unknown. Loud CBC Emergency services were informed of the accident on Monday around 4:15 p.m. Three helicopters and five ambulances were then dispatched to the scene of the accident. The four seriously injured patients were taken to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace.

Well-known business family from South Tyrol has an accident with friends while heli-skiing in Canada

Heiner Oberrauch junior (29), son of the well-known entrepreneur Georg Oberrauch (athlete), died in the crash, reports La Republica and stol.it consistent. Any help also came too late for Andreas Widmann (35), managing director of the South Tyrolean sports manufacturer TEXmarket.

Heiner Oberrauch's brother, Jakob Oberrauch (34), as well as the financial director of the sports group and the managing director of the Italian winery Foradori, are proud.it in the hospital. The group's ski guide was also seriously injured in the helicopter crash.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed his deep condolences to the families and promised support for the injured.(ml)