The route from southern Germany to South Tyrol is not far. However, hardly anyone can access the lake free of charge; that should now change.

Bolzano – In Süditrol in Italy, holidaymakers, tourists and locals are spoiled for choice. In winter, downhill skiing, cross-country skiing or hiking are possible. In summer you can go mountain climbing, cycling or strolling in the city center or the surrounding area. Cooling off in the lake is also on the list for some people, although a lake is not freely accessible. That should change now.

“Create free access to Lake Kaltern”: Petition started in South Tyrol

A petition has been running since September 13th that is addressed to the governor of South Tyrol, Arno Kompatscher, and to Gertrude Benin, mayor of the municipality of Kaltern. It’s about Lake Kaltern. The Petition from the consumer protection association Robin is entitled: “Create free access to Lake Kaltern”.

The applicant describes why this is so important: “Citizens who want to treat themselves to a refreshing dip and some relaxation at Lake Kaltern must either visit the Lido or use private entrances, always for a fee (unless, of course, they are brave enough Climbing the stairs at the Lido – a real adventure!). Lake Kaltern belongs to the state of South Tyrol and is therefore a public body of water, it’s just a shame that the population has not been able to access it for decades – without payment. Holidaymakers have not been deterred so far, South Tyrol is very popular.

“Even with the ancient Romans …”: Petition for Lake Kaltern in South Tyrol draws on history

In Bavaria, for example, there is a charge for parking at some excursion lakes, but the sunbathing area can be used independently. Lake Kaltern should be that too. Reason: “With the exchange agreement of July 2023, a military site on Lake Kaltern will finally be transferred to the state of South Tyrol,” says the petition. Now the state of South Tyrol should make this area available for free access.

“The shore of Lake Kaltern is to South Tyrol what the sea beach is to Italy”

But conservation measures such as a mowing boat to combat algae are being held up by politicians. Over 5,300 signatures (as of November 21st) have already been collected. The petition rounds off her wish with poetic words. “The shore of Lake Kaltern is to South Tyrol what the sea beach is to Italy. Even among the ancient Romans, the sea and the beaches – like the air – were considered common property. “’Mare commune omnium est et litora, sicut aer.’” And one or two tourists would certainly be happy about access to Lake Kaltern. (ank)