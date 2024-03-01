Home page World

In the Dolomites, tourists cause a lack of understanding. The president of the South Tyrol section of the Italian Alpine Club is now naming points of criticism.

Bolzano – It is perhaps the country of longing for German tourists: Italy. The travel destination is so popular that the prices for accommodation have risen enormously in recent years. For example for hotels, holiday homes and guesthouses in South Tyrol.

South Tyrol in Italy: Representatives of the Alpine Club are upset about tourists

Conversely, the locals are often annoyed and surprised by the behavior of holidaymakers, such as the amateur mountaineers and hikers in Alto-Adige (the Italian name for the autonomous province of South Tyrol).

The president of the South Tyrol section of the Italian Alpine Club now complained uninhibitedly about tourists in a media round. In his opinion, they sometimes made incomprehensible mistakes between hiking routes and mountain huts and sometimes did not behave properly.

Popular with hikers and other tourists: the Italian Alps in South Tyrol. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Zoonar

Tourists in the Italian Alps: South Tyroleans are annoyed by holidaymakers in the mountains

“It happened in the Klausner Hut that mountaineers, who for me were not real mountaineers, walked on the wooden floor with crampons and ruined it,” Carlo Alberto Zanella from the Club Alpino Italiano (CAI), for example, told Italian media.

In his opinion, some holidaymakers would completely lack a sense of the surroundings when they went on a mountain tour, he explained, which often resulted in indifference. Loud South Tyrolean news Zanella was literally upset about those mountain tourers who demand “hot showers or gourmet meals” in a refuge. In his criticism he gave a drastic example.

Autonomous Province of Bolzano – South Tyrol Italian region: Trentino-Alto Adige Resident: around 530,000 Capital city: Bolzano (approx. 106,000 inhabitants) Area: 7,400.43 km² well-known communities: Brixen, Bruneck, Meran, Kaltern Language groups: German, Italian, Ladin

South Tyrolean mountain hut used for parties? Alpine club representative is angry

The winter hut at the Überetscher Hütte in the South Tyrolean part of the Nonsberg Group, which is supposed to save lives in extreme cases, is often used for parties. “The empty alcohol bottles are lying around the area after the celebrations. It is clear that such people are not real mountain lovers, but a few louts who only go to the mountains to get a few likes on social networks,” said the mountaineer.

According to the report, Zanella called for a change of course in the media round. “In our own way, we as CAI try to sensitize as many people as possible so that hikers learn respect for the mountains, but again and again some people react with arrogance and indifference,” explained the South Tyrol expert. He sharply criticized the fact that some mountain tourists simply lacked what he called education.

Tourism hotspot South Tyrol: Football fans deal with German holidaymakers

He is probably not alone in his criticism. Recently, organized fans of the Obermais football club caused a stir when they downright declared German holidaymakers in South Tyrol to be unwelcome. “Merano doesn’t need a vigilante group, it just needs more piefke,” said a banner from the “Curva Sud Obermais” ultras.

In the Austrian and South Tyrolean vernacular, Germans are sometimes derogatorily referred to as “Piefke”. Obermais is a (prosperous) district of the well-known spa town of Merano in the Italian Adige Valley. (pm)