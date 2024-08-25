Home World

An outdoor pool in South Tyrol is attracting attention with a new campaign. A swimwear trend is prohibited. Lifeguards had previously complained.

Munich – When the summer heat makes it almost unbearable to stay indoors, many people head to the lake or outdoor pool. One of the cleanest lakes in Germany is located near Munich. In one region of Italy, however, there is a heated debate. After all, bathers now have to pay more attention to what they wear when swimming in an outdoor pool in South Tyrol.

Swimsuit trend causes discussions in Italy: End in South Tyrol outdoor pool – “It is simply not acceptable”

Thanks to a regulation from the Italian region, a swimwear trend in South Tyrol that is particularly popular among men is over. For years, young men and teenagers in particular have been seen wearing boxer shorts under their swimwear. The elastic waistband of the underpants with writing on it is usually clearly visible.

However, many swimming pools do not tolerate this. “It is simply not acceptable for people to get into the pool in their underwear,” South Tyrol News Bolzano city councilor Juri Andriollo. This is particularly problematic from a hygiene point of view. “It has nothing to do with fashion, but with basic hygiene,” says Andriollo.

It is not uncommon for men to wear boxer shorts under their loose swimming trunks. However, this is not permitted in many swimming pools and outdoor pools. © Michael Bihlmayer/imago

Discussion about swimwear trend also in Italy: Outdoor pool in South Tyrol with clear message

In the Lido municipal outdoor pool in Bolzano, no underwear may be worn in the water – this also applies to women. According to the regulations of the Lido outdoor pool in Bolzano, bathers are only allowed to stay in the pool “in swimwear or beachwear”. In addition, bathers must shower before using the pool. Anyone who does not follow the bathing rules can even be expelled from the pool. This regulation is not new, but has been in force since 2008, the city of Bolzano announced. IPPEN.MEDIA-Request with.

Outdoor pool in South Tyrol bans swimwear trend: Street workers draw attention to rule

However, the city in Italy has recently responded to numerous complaints from lifeguards and visitors. “In recent weeks, lifeguards have had to increasingly remind people to comply with this regulation,” it says about the swimwear trend, which is also causing discontent in South Tyrol. An awareness campaign is therefore being launched to draw attention to compliance with the regulation.

“Those who live here should also adapt to our lifestyle,” emphasised Andriollo. This year, a separate youth area for younger visitors was also created in the outdoor pool. Street workers are also regularly on the move there, who are supposed to “contribute to a relaxed stay in the pool”, the city said at the beginning of May. According to South Tyrol News the street workers would also point out the new regulation.

Swimsuit trend in South Tyrol causes discontent: Showing the prestige symbol is also finding more acceptance in Italy

There are various reasons why young bathers wear underpants under their swimming trunks and let the brand logo show in Italy too. It may be a symbol of prestige to show other guests, as in the swimming pool in South Tyrol, that they can afford branded underwear. Some, however, wear it more for practical reasons, so that nothing slips when jumping into the water.

France is even stricter: in many bathing establishments, longer and loose-fitting swimming trunks are not welcome at all. Some swimming pools and outdoor pools tolerate such swimwear, but only without underwear underneath.