The upcoming renovation of the Lueg Bridge on the Brenner motorway in Austria is causing great concern for the Hoteliers and Restaurant Owners Association in South Tyrol.

Bolzano – Shivering in Italy: The impending traffic chaos due to the upcoming work on the Lueg Bridge on the Brenner motorway is causing considerable concern among hoteliers and restaurateurs in South Tyrol. The planned single-lane operation during maintenance work on the A22 motorway is a particular thorn in the side of the Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Association (HGV).

Threatening traffic chaos on the Brenner motorway in Italy: Restaurant owners in South Tyrol demand rethink

With a view to the work on the Lueg Bridge, which will begin on January 1, 2025, they are instead calling for a rethink. The main concern is that the impending traffic chaos on the Brenner motorway could harm business. After all, the poor accessibility could mean that holidaymakers in Italy spend their stay in another region – or even in another country.

“At several meetings, which were also attended by the two regional economic ministers and the top representatives of ASFINAG, we have underlined the importance of accessibility to South Tyrol. Since the Brenner route is a frequently used transport connection from north to south and vice versa and is to remain so, two-lane traffic on the Lueg Bridge is necessary at least on weekends and on peak days,” stressed HGV President Manfred Pinzger, according to suetirolnews.it.

Renovation of the Brenner motorway: Restaurant owners in South Tyrol hope for cooperation between Italy and Austria

But South Tyrol cannot manage this alone; it requires cooperation with Austria. After all, the Lueg Bridge is in North Tyrol. Italy’s neighbor is also expected to participate in order to make two-lane traffic possible on weekends and busy days, at least for the duration of the work. Representatives of the Austrian motorway operator ASFINAG have indicated that two-lane traffic should be guaranteed on busy days.

However, this is not a binding agreement, which is why it remains unclear whether years of traffic chaos caused by the mega-construction site at the Brenner can be prevented despite the test run. However, there is no question of renovating the concrete colossus. After all, the Austrian Climate Ministry has given the Brenner Bridge an extremely poor report. According to it, the Lueg Bridge has “reached the end of its service life”. Therefore, it should be completely renovated as quickly as possible. In a conversation with the oRf ASFINAG Managing Director Stefan Siegele recently explained: “Due to the poor condition of the Lueg Bridge, we cannot afford to lose any more time.”

Kilometer-long traffic jams on the Brenner motorway threaten Italy and Austria

“There must be no taboos when it comes to the measures, neither on the Italian side nor in Austria, where a small village had already planned to shut down the Brenner motorway for years in connection with the renovation. Everything that is technically and organizationally possible must be done to secure the two-lane system and thus guarantee the smoothest possible traffic flow for cars,” stresses HGV director Raffael Mooswalder, according to information from suedtirolnews.it.

“The HGV trusts in the know-how of the technicians of the A22 Brenner motorway and hopes that this can also be incorporated into the decisions on the North Tyrolean side. Such far-reaching decisions, in one of the most important corridors in Europe, should be made together and not through national solo efforts,” concludes the HGV press release.

Renovation of the Lueg Bridge on the Brenner motorway: far-reaching consequences for Bavaria and Germany

The renovation of the important section of the Brenner motorway is also viewed with concern in Germany. There is already talk of a traffic congestion on the Brenner route, which “will end in traffic chaos”. Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter warns of the far-reaching consequences in a press release from the state government: “Permanent traffic jams, dosage and driving bans are damaging Bavaria, Tyrol and South Tyrol!”, says the State Minister for Housing, Construction and Transport in clear terms.

In order to at least alleviate the impending traffic chaos a little, he is calling for “a relaxation of the Tyrolean night driving ban” and for solutions from Berlin and Vienna. “The federal government and the Republic of Austria must finally take Bavaria’s concerns seriously and act as quickly as possible!”