From: Patrick Mayer

An Italian is planning a holiday in South Tyrol and obviously can’t believe the offers he’s getting. The price for an apartment has it all.

Val Gardena – South Tyrol; these are the imposing Dolomites. This is Bolzano with its arcades. This is Meran with its magnificent art nouveau buildings from the times of the imperial and royal monarchy. For German holidaymakers, at least from the south of the republic, it is only a few hours’ drive via the Brenner autobahn for a holiday in Italy.

Holidays in Italy: Overnight stays and hotels are also becoming more and more expensive in South Tyrol

But: As in many places in Bella Italia, holidays in South Tyrol are increasingly becoming expensive fun. So expensive that many Italians around Ferragosto (August 15) did not travel, according to a survey. Mid-August is usually the main vacation time, while large parts of the country are on vacation and many businesses are closed as a result.

Even Italy’s price surveillance authority recently sounded the alarm because of the high cost of vacations. Now an Italian has spoken out critically who wanted to plan a holiday in South Tyrol – but was obviously downright shocked by the price offers for overnight stays.

The Val Gardena region lures with an Alpine panorama and hearty mountain restaurants, here the Alpe di Siusi. © IMAGO/Jürgen Schwenkenbecher

“I was looking for an apartment for three people for 40 nights in Val Gardena next year and I received offers of 18,000 euros. I understand that the quality of the service offered is high, but for a comparable sum we could afford a hotel with full board in other parts of Italy, in Spain, in Greece or in Albania,” a man named Marco from Modena told the news portal South Tyrol News the daily newspaper Corriere della Sera. Which apartment it should be about exactly is not described.

Vacation in Italy: Tourist criticizes high prices in South Tyrol – and speaks out words of warning

Marco from Emilia-Romagna, on the other hand, is quoted as warning: “Tourism will continue to decline if the providers in the sector do not adjust their economic claims”. South Tyrol News does inflation in Italy, still high energy costs and intensified international competition as reasons for the sometimes enormous price increases in the tourist region. Which is not without consequences. For example, the arrivals in Sterzing in July (24,132) fell compared to the same month last year (28,174). Just one example, while the Italians are struggling at the same time with storms like in the north of Piedmont or even the risk of earthquakes like in Campania near Naples?

And probably just one example among many, while at the same time the rules for holidays, for example on the Mediterranean island of Ischia, are becoming ever stricter. Giulia Procino, for example, reports from the consumer association Adoc Puglia about enormously increased costs for holidays in southern Italy’s Apulia, which had recently enjoyed increasing popularity among German tourists – despite the sometimes long journey. The newspaper Corriere del Mezzogiorno Procino said: “The prices for a holiday in Puglia are very high and much higher than in other countries, such as Greece, Albania and others.”

Holidays in Italy: Holidays in Puglia have also become enormously expensive

According to calculations by the consumer association, a family of four spends at least 160 euros and up to 500 euros in just one day. The result: the lidos in Apulia would register up to 20 percent fewer tourists, which therefore mainly affects Italian vacationers. Marco says hello. (pm)