Some parts of South Tyrol were overrun by storms on Tuesday. In one community, a stream grew into a raging river.

Lüsen – On Tuesday afternoon there were severe storms in South Tyrol, Italy, including in the Eisack Valley. The village of Lüsen near Brixen in particular was hit by heavy rains, so that the local fire brigade had to be deployed several times. A video now makes it extremely clear why: in a very short time, a small stream in the community turned into a torrential flash flood.

Storm in Austria: flash flood in South Tyrol tears whole trees with it

“Sometimes heavy precipitation caused two streams to suddenly swell and cause major damage to roads and bridges,” said a statement from the Lüsen fire brigade on Tuesday evening. Video recordings of the fire brigade show what is happening on site.

The swollen stream collapsed onto the bridge and road, as shown in a video by the Lüsen fire brigade. © Lüsen Volunteer Fire Department

At first glance, a bridge and a slightly flooded street can be seen in the video. In the next, a torrent of brown water suddenly shoots onto the street. Branches and entire tree trunks are swept away by the tide. The masses of water seemingly incessantly push over the bridge and onto the street, tearing down trees with them.

Austria: Bach quickly turns into a torrential flash flood after a storm

No one was injured in the incident, the fire department said. Drones searched “a 5 km long, hidden section of road that was partly destroyed and muddy due to the violent storms” in order to find any stuck cars or people in need. As a result of the storm, however, “the drinking water and power lines in Hinterlüsen were interrupted”. The residents were then supplied with an emergency power supply.

According to the weather service Weather South Tyrol there may be renewed thunderstorms in South Tyrol in the coming days, but there are no longer warnings of severe thunderstorms. Temperatures are supposed to rise from Saturday and bring lots of sunshine with them. Meanwhile, severe storms with heavy rain and gusty winds have been moving across Germany since Wednesday. (nz)

