From: John Welte

Italian authorities are still not allowed to send parking tickets to Germany for illegal parking. © imago stock&people

After a one-year break, Italy is again allowed to send traffic tickets to Germany. A South Tyrolean MP is now calling for an increase in fines.

Merano – A parking ticket as a holiday souvenir is something that no tourist is happy about. A speed camera photo or one at a red light can happen if you are unfamiliar with the area and a little distracted. But from July 2023, no more traffic tickets were sent from Italy to Germany, Austria or the Netherlands. These countries had excluded Italy from the EUCARIS exchange platform, on which owner data for traffic violations is exchanged.

No tickets because of data leaks: Italians have been allowed to send parking tickets to Germany again since mid-September

In the South Tyrolean spa town of Meran alone, around 4,000 parking tickets remained uncollected, and the amount of the fine that was not collected was around 230,000 euros. The reason was according to research by IPPEN.MEDIA a data leak in an Italian police station. Owner addresses were passed on to Great Britain for fines, even though the country is no longer part of the EU and still receives the names of vehicle owners when crimes are committed.

The data leak was closed and Italians have been allowed to have traffic tickets enforced in Germany again since mid-September. Spicy: According to Italian law, traffic tickets must be served within 360 days, and for many tickets the deadline has probably expired.

Fines for speeding violations will be issued, but not for illegal parking

In addition, not all violations can be punished abroad. According to the common guidelines of the participating European countries, the EUCARIS platform can only be used for eight violations of road traffic regulations: speeding, not wearing a seat belt, running a red light, drunk driving, driving under the influence of drugs, not wearing a protective helmet, and unauthorized use of one lane and using a cell phone while driving.

South Tyrolean Senator Julia Unterberger is calling for more parking tickets for Germans. © IMAGO/Domenico Cippitelli

The South Tyrolean Senate representative from the SVP Autonomy Party Julia Unterberger complains: “The directive leaves out a whole series of violations, such as unauthorized driving in traffic-calmed zones, parking in no-parking zones, dangerous overtaking and non-payment of tolls,” said the senator suedtirolnews.it. The politician wants to change that: “In order to ensure road safety and equal treatment for all drivers, the directive must be changed so that it is extended to the traffic offenses that are currently excluded.”

Unterberger also demands that traffic tickets be sent to Austria or the Netherlands again as soon as possible. Unterberger also has his sights set on rental cars rented by tourists: “The landlords are currently often providing the municipalities with inaccurate data about those who have borrowed the vehicle.” The municipalities are then not in a position to serve fine notices because the current Italian regulations restrict the landlords would release them from any responsibility.

Rental car drivers from Germany or Austria should also pay Italian traffic tickets

That is why the MP is calling for the Italian regulations on rental vehicles to be revised by reintroducing the joint and several liability of vehicle owners. “On this last point, we are waiting for the government to adopt an amendment proposed by our group to reform the road traffic regulations, as assured by Minister Salvini during Question Time.”

The ADAC is also fighting against the flood of traffic tickets from Italy. He has filed two model lawsuits against the sending of fine notices via debt collection agencies, which the association says is illegal. The traffic rules in the holiday destination are often exotic: Warning signs are required on rear racks for bicycles etc. If air conditioning is used incorrectly, there are drastic penalties. And there are many other fines, with around 11,000 speed cameras, Italy is alone at the top in Europe.