Avalanche in South Tyrol, the avalanche hit the group of hikers at about 2,700 meters above sea level on the Tiergartenspitz peak

New Avalanche “killer” hits the peaks of Dolomites: this morning a group of seven ski mountaineers was overwhelmed in Vallelunganear Resia passin South Tyrol. According to what he writes Handle the episode occurred at approx 2,700 meters altitude on the top Tiergartenspitz. The budget is two dead and one seriously injured, who was transported by helicopter to the Bolzano hospital. According to initial information reported by the site Handle these are people from the area. The Sagf of Silandro also intervened on the spot.

In the meantime, two bodies have been identified in the area of ​​the Chateau des Dames, mountain of Valtournenche where the searches of the two ski mountaineers from Turin who have been missing since Saturday. The bodies, buried by about three meters of snow, are in the valley where an avalanche was discovered during the night. Recovery operations are underway: they will then be taken downstream for official recognition. As there are no further missing persons in the area, the rescuers believe it is probable that they are the two from Turin. On the spot the soldiers of the Alpine Rescue of the Cervinia finance police and the technicians of the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue.

Meanwhile, Luciano Caveriregional councilor of the Aosta Valley, declared on Twitter how “disconcerting that there are ski mountaineers who disregard the bulletins“. Those who carry out these actions also put “rescuers” in danger, forced to carry out rescues “expensive for the community, unfortunately often only to recover the bodies of those who have been victims of their own imprudence”.

