South Tyrol: Man from Germany kidnaps his own son

From: John Welte

According to media reports, a man living in Germany kidnapped his two-year-old son. The escape ended in an accident. © South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association/Facebook

A Moroccan living in Germany kidnapped his son in Bruneck while visiting his ex-wife. A serious accident occurred while escaping.

Bruneck – For the rescue workers and the police, this car accident in the South Tyrolean Puster Valley in northern Italy initially looked like an ordinary traffic accident: between the town of Bruneck and its eastern neighbor Percha on Tuesday morning (February 13th) there was a level on state road 49 A collision occurred at a landfill.

The station reports that there was a Mercedes driver RAI, crossed into the oncoming lane in a curve and rammed an oncoming motorhome. Two men of Moroccan origin who were sitting in the Mercedes were injured, as was a two-year-old boy who was sitting in the car. The German family of four in the camper remained unharmed.

The serious accident was preceded by a dramatic kidnapping in a small South Tyrolean town

Shortly before, at 8 a.m., dramatic scenes had taken place on Kapuzinerplatz in Bruneck. How stol.it reported that a 29-year-old woman, also from Morocco, handed her two-year-old boy to his 33-year-old father during a visit. Both parents live separately: the mother with the child in Brunico, the father in Germany. Loud stol.it The father is apparently only allowed to see the son under the supervision of a social assistant.

This was therefore there on Tuesday morning. The father was supposed to have gone for a walk with the child and the social assistant when the father suddenly pushed the social assistant aside, grabbed the child and got into the car with him, where a friend (27) of the father was waiting.

Men weren't wearing seatbelts, boy was sitting on laps and flew through the windshield

They then sped away with the child towards the East Tyrolean border. So they weren't wearing seatbelts. This is loud stol.it at least the investigators' first hypothesis. The mother and the social assistant immediately alert the carabinieri. But before they could set up roadblocks, news of the serious accident reached them via the emergency call center.

When the Mercedes collided with the camper, the little son was said to be sitting on his friend's lap – not wearing a seatbelt. Both became loud Rai thrown through the windshield by the force of the impact and injured. The father, who was driving, was slightly injured, as was his accomplice.

The child was taken to hospital seriously injured

The two-year-old, however, suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital in an emergency helicopter. The boy needs surgery on his legs, but his life is not in danger. The two men were taken to the hospital in Bruneck. The child's father is accused of kidnapping, resisting state authority and causing a traffic accident.

