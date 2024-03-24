Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

A thunderstorm front with violent squalls swept across South Tyrol in five hours. Trees fell down, even in a three-star restaurant.

Bruneck – In large parts of South Tyrol (Italy), the extreme wind in particular has caused damage. The first severe thunderstorm of 2024 took a toll on fire departments across the country. Trees crashed onto power lines, houses and blocked roads. The only chef with three Michelin stars in South Tyrol was not spared from the storm. This is what the Italian broadcaster reports Rai.

Violent storm rages in South Tyrol: tree falls on the star restaurant

South Tyrol: The first thunderstorms of 2024 cause damage in South Tyrol. A tree falls on the three-star restaurant (right) and narrowly misses the modern extension. © Screenshot Facebook FFW Bruneck/Montage

During the severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon (March 23rd), a tree fell on the Villa Moessmer in Bruneck (South Tyrol). The three-star chef Norbert Niederkofler only opened his new restaurant “Atelier Moessmer” there this summer. It was apparently a blessing in disguise for the gourmet temple. The tree narrowly missed a new building on the villa and the roof was slightly damaged. The restaurant operations could continue.

For gourmets, the star restaurant with its “unforgettable ambience” is open for 30 people on Saturday for both lunch and evening, as can be found on its website.

A storm front hits South Tyrol: a tree falls on a three-star restaurant and narrowly misses a modern extension. © Screenshot Facebook/FFW Bruckner

South Tyrol records “first thunderstorm of the year”

At around 3:30 p.m. a wind gust of 96.6 km/h was measured at the weather station in Bruneck, reports the Bruneck Volunteer Fire Department on its Facebook page. It is a “new station record!” After the strong cold front passed through, the fire brigade said it had to carry out numerous operations in the Pustertal. Several trees blocked Pustertalstrasse, among other things. Dangerous roof parts also had to be removed.

Storm destroys the roof of a gymnasium – children have to be evacuated

The storm also destroyed the roof of a gymnasium at a school. Children had to be evacuated from the gymnasium of the Italian school district. Nobody got hurt. In Bolzano, the wind tore sun roofs from balconies and fell onto the street, it is said Rai. The power was out in Ritten, in Überetsch, in Terlan and in parts of the Val Badia. Sterzing, the Pustertal and the Eisacktal were particularly badly affected by the thunderstorms.

First thunderstorm in 2024 – “nothing special” for South Tyrolean meteorologist

125 lightning strikes struck across South Tyrol, according to South Tyrolean meteorologist Dieter Peterlin on Platform X. The weather expert announced the first thunderstorm of the year on Saturday (March 23rd). There is nothing special for March, writes Peterlin. In 2023 the first thunderstorm occurred on March 10th, in 2022 on February 21st and three years ago on March 12th. Last summer, huge hail thundered from the sky in parts of South Tyrol. (ml)