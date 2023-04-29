Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Too many tourists in northern Italy: South Tyrol is overcrowded and is now closing. The popular holiday region has a strict bed limit.

Munich – summer is coming, vacation planned? Italy is a particularly popular country among Germans, but there are some regions that suffer from mass tourism. As a solution, a long-discussed upper limit for the number of beds in South Tyrol was finally introduced in August 2022.

Ensuring quality of life for locals: South Tyrol limits the number of tourists

Arnold Schuler, the South Tyrolean Provincial Councilor for Tourism, proposed the law. Traffic problems and housing shortages make it difficult for locals. Schuler emphasized in an interview with CNN, that the quality of life for both residents and travelers in the region should be preserved. Additional rules are therefore necessary. “We have reached the limit of our resources,” he says.

According to Schuler, the longstanding reputation of the South Tyrol holiday region as a natural paradise is being jeopardized by the sheer number of people visiting the area. “Tourists come here to hike and see beautiful places, not to be stuck in traffic.”

South-Tirol northernmost province of Italy Capital city Bolzano Resident 532,080 (as of December 2019)

Limit mass tourism by law: South Tyrol fears for its nature

It is not the first time that a region has taken such measures. Other holiday countries have already introduced similar caps to regulate tourism. South Tyrol now wants to finally limit mass tourism with this new legal regulation.

Is the natural paradise in danger? South Tyrol complains about too many tourists. © Imago/Addictive Stock

The law stipulates that new accommodation options such as holiday apartments, hotels or Airbnb may not be approved without prior permission from the responsible municipality. Exception: an existing accommodation closes.

All companies in South Tyrol must state how many guests they accommodated in 2019 by June 30th. The total number is set as a new limit that cannot be exceeded in the future. When a business closes, the available beds are returned to the community. This can be reallocated to another accommodation when it opens again, to ensure that the total number of beds remains the same.

This article was created with machine assistance. A language model based on information from various sources was used for this purpose. Before publication, this text was edited by editor Moritz Bletzinger. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comment column.