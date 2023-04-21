Home page World

So that travelers don’t pile up in popular vacation spots, a region in Italy has put a stop to tourism and issued rules.

Bolzano/Italy – Summer is coming and most people have already planned their vacation. Many travelers are drawn to the sea, others to the mountains. Italy is a particularly popular holiday destination. However, some regions of the country suffer from mass tourism. Therefore, the long-discussed upper bed limit for South Tyrol was introduced in August 2022.

And the region was not the first with such a measure. Other holiday countries have already introduced a tourism limit. South Tyrol wants to finally limit mass tourism with the new law.

South-Tirol northernmost province of Italy Capital city Bolzano Resident 532,080 (Dec 31, 2019)

Tourism stop in South Tyrol: the number of tourists should no longer exceed the 2019 level

“We’ve reached the limit of our resources, we’ve had traffic problems and the residents are struggling to find affordable living space,” says South Tyrolean Provincial Councilor Arnold Schuler, who is responsible for tourism in the province and who proposed the new law. the news channel CNN. The quality of life for locals, but also for travelers in the region should continue to be guaranteed, this is only possible with additional rules.

The number of tourists in the holiday region of South Tyrol should not exceed the 2019 level in the future, reports CNN. At that time, the number of officially registered beds was just under 230,000. According to Schuler, however, 34 million overnight stays were counted in 2022.

Law in Italy is intended to limit mass tourism: South Tyrol’s reputation as a natural paradise is at risk

The law stipulates that new accommodation options such as holiday apartments, hotels or Airbnb may not be approved without prior permission from the responsible municipality. Exception: an existing accommodation closes. According to Schuler, the longstanding reputation of the South Tyrol holiday region as a natural paradise is being jeopardized by the sheer number of people visiting the area. “Tourists come here to hike and see beautiful places, not to be stuck in traffic,” he said CNN.

Mass tourism in South Tyrol endangers the reputation of the region. A new law is now intended to limit the number of travelers in northern Italy. (symbol image) © Imago

By June 30th, all companies should inform the authorities how many guests they actually accommodated in 2019. The sum finally results in the new limit value, which may no longer be exceeded in the future. If a company closes, the number of available beds goes back to the municipality. This can allocate the beds to a new accommodation when it reopens. In this way, the unchanged number of places will be guaranteed in the future. (hg)