D.he hero wears slippers. He is tired. The features behind his massive beard have grown mild. His gaze goes away from the book that lies open on his lap, out into the distance. Is he dreaming? Looking back nostalgically on your heyday?

The life-size wooden sculpture depicts the Tyrolean freedom fighter Andreas Hofer as never before: as a survivor. As if its tragic end, the shooting in Mantua by French soldiers in February 1810, had never happened. The Hofer as an old man. For some South Tyroleans, the depiction is sacrilege. And yet it only reveals what unites all hero images: they distort. Project. Cover up reality beyond recognition. Andreas Hofer, whose memorial stands in front of the train station in Merano and is still honored every year on February 20 with a flag march and salvos, is of a different caliber. He stands with legs apart on his much too high base, the sword in front of his chest, as it should be for heroes. The Hofer, archetype of the upright Tyrolean, combative, pious and tragic at the same time, failed not through failure of his own, but delivered over to the enemy through cowardly betrayal – and thus almost an embodiment of the South Tyrolean self-image. The Hofer, the innocent victim.

Guardian of “Germanness”

For a long time there was no counter-story to this myth – how could it? The Hofer was used in South Tyrol for decades for his last, his most important battle: as the guardian of “Germanness” in the fight against forced Italianization, which was not least reflected in monuments and street names. In Bolzano in 1928 the fascists erected a swanky monument of supremacy as a bridgehead to the new Italian part of the city. They presented themselves as the ones who brought language, arts, law and order to “the other” – colonial behavior on marble legs. All attempts to tear down the “Victory Monument” failed. A referendum sank the attempt to rename the square on which it stands “Friedensplatz”. Bolzano’s Italians refused to let their victory be taken away from them, not even in exchange for peace. Another case for the Hofer, the forever betrayed.



Old man with slippers: this Andreas Hofer is a fiction.

:



Image: Selma Mahlknecht





But then, of all things, the small museum at his birthplace in St. Leonhard in the Passeier Valley took the Hofer off the pedestal. And put him in felt slippers. In the course of the redesign it was cleared out properly. Under the leadership of Josef Rohrer and Albert Pinggera, devotional objects, relics and artistic depictions of the most famous Tyrolean beard were contextualized and disenchanted. And with them the entire complex of hero worship in general. For example, the famous painting by Albin Egger-Lienz, which shows a strong Tyrolean army, preceded by the Capuchin Father Haspinger with a raised cross, is reinterpreted as a three-dimensional wooden sculpture by the Val Gardena artist Willy Verginer. They pull at the enemy with rifles and hatchets, their expressions are grim – and before the priest steps into the room, a hare rises, which runs away from the concentrated power of men. It is a small ironic addition to the original presentation, a footnote, an irritation. There is a method in the Passeirer Museum.

Against Bavaria and the smallpox

What did the “heroes” fight for or against? Two hundred years of mystification have buried the grounds, all that remains is the vague assumption of a dark threat. The cultural and historical background can literally be uncovered on reversible boards: The Bavarian reforms such as the smallpox vaccination, the increase in the tax burden or the ban on religious customs met with little approval from the rural population. In the cities things sometimes looked different, and the museum has a Bozen merchant’s daughter who dreams of a more modern, enlightened Tyrol. It cannot be taken for granted that female voices have their say at all. Hero poses are still men’s business, the role of women is exhausted in self-sacrificing devotion. At most she has what it takes to be a “heroine of everyday life” – the museum also puts this in the spotlight.