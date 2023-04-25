Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

Huge rock crashes into the road in South Tyrol © Fire Department Sand im Taufers

A chunk weighing a ton thundered onto the road in the South Tyrolean Ahrntal shortly after cars passed the spot. Now another rock threatens the cable car.

Campo Tures – Monday morning on the Ahrntalstraße, which leads from the inner Ahrntal to Bruneck: Cars drive past the valley station of the Speikbodenbahn, the drivers have no idea what is in the offing a few dozen meters above them: a rock weighing several tons has come loose on the slope and rolls inexorably into the valley.

Rock also rolled narrowly past the pub

A rock weighing tons rolls five meters past the valley station of the mountain railway © Volunteer fire brigade Campo Tures

One Security Camera (From the 15th second the rock appears in the top left of the picture) recorded the event: You can see the huge boulder rolling down a meadow into the valley. There are only seconds between the moment a car passes the point where the rock hits the road and the moment of impact. The valley station obscures the view, so that the driver would hardly have had a chance to see the Brocken in time and to brake.

The rock also rolls just five meters past the valley station of the cable car, which takes skiers to the Speikboden ski area in winter. Then the chunk is catapulted over the embankment, touches down once more on the shoulder before it crashes thunderously onto the street.

The mountain railway is currently deserted, and the “Ahris” pub on the ground floor is also currently closed. However, the rock also rolled through several parked cars – without hitting one. Around 10:00 a.m., the Sand im Taufers fire brigade was alerted, which then regulated the traffic. An excavator then cleared the rock away.

Another rock threatens the cable car

The assessment of the slope revealed that another large boulder has apparently come loose, which is now to be secured and removed so that it does not crash onto the valley station and the road.