Huge rock crashes into the road in South Tyrol © Fire Department Sand im Taufers

A chunk weighing a ton thundered onto the road in the South Tyrolean Ahrntal shortly after cars passed the spot. Now another rock threatens a pizzeria and a cable car.

Campo Tures – Monday morning on the Ahrntalstraße, which leads from the inner Ahrntal to Bruneck: Cars drive past the Speikbodenbahn cable car valley station, next to which there is a pizzeria with a pub. The drivers have no idea what is in the offing a few dozen meters above them: a boulder weighing several tons has come off the slope and is rolling inexorably down into the valley.

A rock weighing tons rolls five meters past the pizzeria © Volunteer fire brigade Campo Tures

Felsen also rolled just past Pub & Pizzeria

A surveillance camera (from second 15 the rock appears in the top left of the picture) recorded the event: You can see the huge boulder rolling down a meadow into the valley. There are only seconds between the moment a car passes the point where the rock hits the road and the moment of impact. The valley station and the pizzeria block the view, so that the driver would hardly have had a chance to see the chunk and brake in time.

The rock then rolls between the valley station and the pizzeria, missing the gastro building by only five meters. Then the chunk is catapulted over the embankment, touches down once more on the shoulder before it crashes thunderously onto the street.

The mountain railway is currently deserted, the pizzeria and the après-ski pub “Ahris” are currently closed – the winter season is over. However, the rock also rolled through several parked cars – without hitting one. Around 10:00 a.m., the Sand im Taufers fire brigade was alerted, which then regulated the traffic. An excavator then cleared the rock away.

The assessment of the slope revealed that another large boulder has apparently come loose, which is now to be secured and removed so that it does not crash onto the valley station and the road.