Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Press Split

An avalanche hit a ski slope in northern Italy. It is still unclear whether there were any injuries. The operation in South Tyrol is ongoing.

Bolzano – Italy is currently being hit by extreme weather conditions. Mass amounts of rain and snow caused debris and avalanches. Now the next slab of snow has come loose and apparently hit the valley slope of a ski area.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, an avalanche broke out in South Tyrol. According to reports, the larger snow slab came off Rai News and the news agency Ansa above the valley run in the Schnals ski area. It continues to say that it hit the ski slope at the level of the ice lake next to the Grawand lift. The alarm was sounded from Kurzras.

A small avalanche in the Italian Alps. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia



Avalanche in northern Italy: apparently hit a ski slope

Immediately after the report, rescue and search teams made their way to the site. According to the report, the two emergency medical helicopters Pelikan 1 and 2 as well as the financial police helicopter are in use in Schnalstal. All three flew search parties to the avalanche. According to the Schnals mountain rescue service, all mountain rescue services in the area as well as several units of the volunteer fire department are in action.

It is currently unclear whether the snow slab hit anyone. According to initial information, no one was injured. Rai reports, citing eyewitnesses, that some skiers took the Grawand lift up the mountain and then climbed over the ridge to the Grawand tip. They are said to have triggered the avalanche while descending on skis.

According to the report, two avalanches also occurred in Sulden on Monday. Nobody was injured. A skier is under investigation because he may have triggered one of the avalanches.

Northern Italy is currently almost drowning in snow. It's been snowing almost non-stop in the Italian Alps for days. Several avalanches have already occurred. Among other things, a snow slab hit a street gallery near Merano. The Aosta Valley is also affected by a high risk of avalanches. Here, avalanches partially buried access roads and temporarily isolated thousands of people from the outside world. (rist)