A.When the conference leader announces the result shortly after 8 p.m., there is a moment of silence in the hall, then there is cautious applause and finally the joy breaks out. Several delegates clap each other – at a distance -, poke each other in the side, celebrate each other for their coup.

Hans-Georg Maaßen will go into the Bundestag election campaign for the South Thuringian Union to win the direct mandate in constituency 196. Just a month and a half ago, that belonged to Suhl MP Mark Hauptmann, who first resigned his Bundestag mandate because of allegedly corrupt connections to the autocratic regime of Azerbaijan and then because According to the public prosecutor’s office, he is said to have received almost one million euros in commission for arranging mouth and nose protection masks, and also left the CDU. The place was therefore free, and two of the four CDU district associations that were decisive here immediately applied for candidacy.

The Union was in a position through no fault of its own to have to look for a new candidate, said Ralf Liebaug, chairman of the largest district association Schmalkalden-Meiningen. “But we have the claim and the duty to win this constituency,” he formulates the goal and then begins to fool a little. Maaßen is a man “who has kept in contact with the region for years” and has “visited it again and again”. Maaßen was here in the state election campaign two years ago, but that was it, the man was born in Mönchengladbach, and he lives in Berlin, the big city with which they can least begin in the country. But Maaßen is also “a man of clear words”, someone who is met with enthusiasm and rejection at the same time, a polarizing person whose popularity and publicly expressed contradictions to the government they hope to win here.

Typical attitude

Maaßen follows the event from the last row in his typical posture: crossed arms, head tilted slightly downwards. He is the first of three applicants who will be able to present themselves to the 43 delegates in the “Simson” room of the Suhl congress center in the evening. In the GDR era, Simson was a large two-wheeler factory with 4,000 employees and a product that was particularly popular with young people, the S 51 moped, which moved entire generations. After reunification, the Treuhand closed the plant like many other companies. Since then, Suhl and the south of Thuringia have been fighting for economic connection.

Above all, however, the youth have left the region – not least because of the proximity to Bavaria. So far, Maassen has only heard all of this, and a slide show that runs in the background of his performance points to his biggest problem. It shows the candidate on a “get-to-know” tour that he has been on in southern Thuringia over the past few days. The constituency is a jewel and historically significant, “Germany from its most beautiful side”, Maaßen flatters the delegates. He feels very honored that he has been offered the candidacy, and he thinks that he and the CDU in southern Thuringia “are a very good human and political fit”. If he chooses, he will “kneel in” and, of course, take up residence here.