Gout Gout turns 17 today. In Australia he is the fashionable character. Since last December 7 he snatched a world record from Usain Bolt (in 200 meters and for 16-year-old athletes), he has become the reference athlete and his country’s greatest hope for the 2032 Olympic Games. Where is he? will they dispute? In Brisbane, his hometown. Gout Gout’s new challenge is set at the 200 meter world record for 17-year-old athletes. Curiously, this record is not held by Usain Bolt but by another precocious talent, the American Erriyon Knighton, who ran the distance in 19.84 in 2021. Gout will now have the entire season to lower his 20.04 by two tenths. The Tokyo World Championships in September seem like the ideal event to achieve this, although it cannot be ruled out that he will achieve it much sooner, perhaps at the Australian Championships, which will take place in April, in Perth. It should not be forgotten that the young prodigy from Ipswich has been racing in school championships and without opposition. When he faces higher-level sprinters, his records will improve. The Republic of South Sudan, an African nation of 13 million people, is the homeland of the Gout. In 2006 the family left their war-torn country and emigrated to Egypt. Australia was her final destination and that is where her athletic talent is being forged, under the direction of her coach Di Sheppard. A talent that already brings benefits to his large family (he has 6 brothers) due to the succulent contract he signed last summer with Adidas. No less than 6 million dollars. Athletics had already set its sights on South Sudan three years ago. At the Tokyo Olympics, the tall middle distance runner Athing Mu won two gold medals (800 meters and 4×400 relay) displaying a long and elegant stride. Mu's family, with a history parallel to Gout's, emigrated to the United States in 2000, two years before Athing was born in New Jersey. Is there any other sport where the physical talent of South Sudan has exploded? It is enough to mention two words with an unmistakable African sound. Manute Bol. His impressive stature and his magnificent 11 years as a center in the NBA have made him a legendary name in the history of basketball. There is no record of his actual date of birth, although it is estimated that Bol was born in 1962 in the city of Gogrial, half a century before South Sudan gained independence. "I have a cousin who is 2.31 tall." This phrase, uttered by a Sudanese man who had gone to study in the United States, triggered everything. A college basketball coach immediately went to South Sudan to look for him. Weeks later, Manute was already playing on the team at the University of Bridgeport, in Connecticut, where he began to become famous for his rebounds and blocks. He broke his teeth while doing a dunk and went several years without replacing them.Manute Bol ABCThe most notable characteristic of athletes from South Sudan, a country still very shaken by hunger, conflict and poverty, is their impressive height. Therein lies the secret of Gout and Mu’s spectacular strides in athletics and the successes of their basketball players. The Dinka ethnic group, to which Manute (died 2010) belonged, is considered one of the tallest in the world. Bol himself used to relate, with pride and with laughter, the heights of his closest relatives: «My mother was 2.08 and my father and my sister were 2.03. But my grandfather still holds the record… with 2.39!” It is often stated that the Dinka, from South Sudan, and the Tutsi, from Rwanda, are the tallest ethnic groups in Africa. Studies establish an average height of 1.83 for Dinka men. Their diet, with an important dairy component as they are a population very dedicated to grazing, is one of the reasons for their high size due to their high protein intake. The high temperatures recorded in the country could also have conditioned a greater length of the extremities to promote sweating and heat loss. So high Genetics, in any case, seems to be the great answer to the question of why the Sudanese from the south are so high. Most of the population is descended from the people of the Nile Valley, the ancient people of the Kush, who were spoken of in the book of Isaiah as “very tall and smooth-skinned people.” Khaman Maluach, who currently plays for the Duke University team, is one of the exponents of that South Sudanese genetics. He is 18 years old and is 2.18 meters tall. Jordan Santos, an exercise physiologist at the University of the Basque Country, supports genetic theories when explaining the successes of South Sudanese athletes. «I do believe that Gout Gout has an innate predisposition for speed. Genetics plays an important role in sports performance. More than 200 genetic variants have already been identified in relation to sports performance (strength, expressiveness, resistance…) and a trait such as height, a determining factor in some sports, has a heritability of 60 percent. Are we facing a genetic mine? ? For cases like South Sudan, Santos explains: «There are specific populations in which the optimal genetic variants are greater than in others and that would imply a greater probability of elite athletes emerging in these groups. The classic example is the ACTN3 gene, which encodes type II muscle fibers, also called fast, which are decisive in explosive contractions. In countries like Jamaica (cradle of great sprinters) it has already been shown that 100% of the population has the R allele, that is, the sprinter genotype. In the case of Gout Gout, his tribe, the Dinka, are Nilotic-speaking and it seems clear that he has been blessed with the gift of speed by birth and origin. “Scare AmericaActually, since Gout Gout is Australian and Athing Mu, American, basketball is the sport that is giving notoriety to the South Sudanese team. Their men’s team is writing pages of glory and their performance in the last World Cups and Olympic Games has given them a notoriety that was unthinkable until two years ago. In 2023, South Sudan managed to qualify for the World Cups with six wins and zero losses after winning twice over Tunisia, current African champion. The feat attracted attention due to the fact that there is not a single covered court in the entire country. A historic victory over China and another, decisive one, over Angola, catapulted them to the Olympic Games by being classified as the best African nation. But no. It was their Olympic performance that most amazed the South Sudan team in 2024, but what happened a month before, in a match against the United States. American stars Le Bron James, Curry and Durant suffered to defeat the African team… by one point. That 101-100 is the most beautiful defeat in the history of basketball for the ‘Bright Stars’, as the national team is known. At the Paris Games, they debuted with a victory over Puerto Rico (90-79) but after losing to the United States and Serbia, they did not advance to the next round. Experts indicate that this has only been the beginning of an era of sporting success for this new African nation. A genetic mine has just been found in South Sudan.

