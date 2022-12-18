Home page World

Of: Richard Strobl

Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, suddenly found himself in an awkward position during a ceremony. © Screenshot: Twitter/ Nasir

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit broke during a ceremony. The pictures are now going around the world.

Juba – Looking down at himself, the cameraman finally takes pity and pans away from the president of South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan in 2011. This is how a scene on live TV in the country that was quite unpleasant for Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of South Sudan, ended. In front of the cameras, the 71-year-old could no longer control his urge to urinate.

President in a predicament: Salva Kiir Mayardit wets his pants live on TV

The mishap is said to have happened on Tuesday, when Salva Kiir Mayardit was present at the opening ceremony of a new street. This is reported, among other things, by the English dailymail. The national anthem of Sudsuda, founded in 2011, was also played on this occasion. As a marching band begins to play the anthem, the dignitaries and military in attendance clutch their left breasts with their right hands. So does the President, who is one of the few visitors to the ceremony to wear a corona mask.

Then a dark line begins to form on the inside of his left leg on his light gray suit pants. Later there is even a small puddle at the President’s feet.

When the President looks down on himself, the cameraman finally sees it

At first he remains undeterred. But then he also seems to notice something and looks down at himself. At the latest, this is the moment when the cameraman recognizes the predicament of the head of state. He quickly pans the picture to the right and the President can no longer be seen. However, that wasn’t quick enough. Especially since the event was broadcast live on TV, according to the courier. And so the video of the scene spread rapidly on social media.

According to the Austrian medium, Salva Kiir Mayardit often struggles with urinary tract infections. That could be the background to the current pictures.