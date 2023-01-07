Journalists from the state broadcaster South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation were detained this week by security forces, an organization that defends journalists’ rights reports. They allegedly leaked images showing the 71-year-old president of South Sudan peeing his pants during an official meeting.

The clip shows how South Sudanese leader Salva Kiir, standing during the national anthem at an event, is initially unaware of a stain that spreads on his pants and forms a puddle at his feet. The camera pans away abruptly after Kiir and his entourage seem to notice what is happening.

Six journalists are said to have been arrested in the meantime because they illegally distributed the images, which were not broadcast by the broadcaster. The interest group calls for the unconditional release of the employees, so that they can work without further intimidation or fear of arrest.

Health condition

Widely shared on social media last month, the controversial video raises questions about the 71-year-old president’s health and fitness to rule a nation grappling with conflict, famine and climate change, the British newspaper reports. The Guardian. See also The president of Burkina Faso arrested by the military after a mutiny of soldiers

But the spread of the material also sparked fierce debate about the ethics of posting such images on social media and allegations of lack of empathy towards an older person.

Kiir has ruled South Sudan since independence in 2011, a presidency marred by fighting with a splinter group, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and widespread sexual violence. No elections have been held in the country since the president came to power, although a vote is scheduled for 2024.



