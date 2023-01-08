The video has never been shown on television, but has circulated widely on social media.

Six a South Sudanese journalist has been arrested after footage of the president became public Salva Kir allegedly drops his pants at an official event, the country’s journalists’ association told the news channel CNNaccording to

Footage from December shows a dark stain appearing on the 71-year-old president’s pants as he listens to the national anthem at the opening of a new road.

President of the South Sudanese Journalist Association By Patrick Oyet according to the state-run channel, the six-year-old man has been detained without charges for much more than the maximum time of the day allowed by law. They were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kir has led South Sudan since its independence in 2011. Officials have repeatedly dismissed rumors that the president’s health is in poor shape.