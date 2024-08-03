Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/08/2024 – 5:43

The team of the youngest nation in the world, independent for only 13 years, is competing in the Olympic Games for the first time. A ray of hope in the context of poverty and civil war, also for the rest of the continent. If someone had told South Sudanese basketball player Nuni Omot that one day he would face stars LeBron James and Steph Curry at the Paris Olympic Games, he would not have believed it. Born in a refugee camp, he had a nomadic career, playing for teams in countries as far away as China and Puerto Rico. However, he had never played on a sporting stage of this magnitude.

“It’s a crazy experience to be in this position,” Omot said after his team’s 103-86 loss to the United States on Wednesday (July 31). “To face some of the greatest of all time on the international stage with the whole world watching is something I never thought would happen. Just to be able to compete with these guys is an honor.”

Days before the Olympic Games, in a friendly match, the South Sudan team had lost by just one point to the USA, which has a team that has some of the best players in the NBA, the elite of world basketball.

Omot’s biography is typical of the “last in line” nature of the South Sudanese team, known as the Bright Stars: an originally raw, uncultivated talent who started late in the sport and was then included in a disparate group of players based in all parts of the world.

This is only the third time that South Sudan has participated in the Olympic Games and the first time that the men’s basketball team has participated. Independent since 2011 after decades of conflict, the nation is the youngest in the world and always ranks among the poorest.

The country is marked by civil wars and political, economic and military fragility. The struggle for independence left its mark on the country’s armed forces, which were divided along ethnic lines into groups allied with politicians. According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), ten years after its independence, South Sudan had the largest displacement crisis in Africa: 2.2 million people fled to neighboring countries such as Ethiopia, Sudan and Uganda.

The basketball team qualified for the Olympic Games against all odds, having played their first official international match only seven years ago. As there are still no proper training facilities in South Sudan, the team had to prepare in Rwanda.

In short: no one expected them to be there, and now they are rubbing shoulders with the best in the world. “We are a country that people had no idea about,” says Omot. “And now, of course, after the Olympics, they will know about us. It will just open doors for the next generation.”

“Now we have hope”

At the Lille arena, the South Sudanese players were greeted by a raucous crowd of their compatriots – smaller, of course, than their American counterparts, but no less intense. Many fans came from Australia, which is home to one of the largest South Sudanese diaspora communities.

“This is a very historic moment for the country and for the people of South Sudan all over the world,” said Sima Manyiel, draped in a national flag. “We come from a country torn apart by war: to have some peace, something positive, means a lot.” For fan Dom Abiem, basketball has brought the nation together: “There are a lot of things that are making us unhappy, not going well in the country. This has given us hope.”

Others felt the opportunity to witness the occasion was too good to miss, even if they couldn’t watch the match in person. “We don’t have tickets, they’re already sold out,” said Susan Wuro, who traveled from Belgium with her husband and four children. “We wanted to experience it. It’s not just for South Sudan, it’s for all of Africa. It’s a big thing for us.”

However, during the team’s debut in Paris 2024, an unpleasant incident occurred for the young country: when the competing countries’ anthem was being played, the organizers played the Sudanese anthem. The mistake caused discomfort and boos among the audience at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq to watch the team play against Puerto Rico. The athletes stood with their hands on their chests while the sound was changed to the correct anthem, which was played next.

South Sudan is now on the map

“We’re putting a lot of smiles on a lot of faces,” says basketball player Carlik Jones, an American-born South Sudanese national. “We’re giving hope to a lot of kids and families. The most important thing for me is just trying to let everyone know that anything is possible.”

The rise of South Sudan’s national team is largely due to Luol Deng. Born in the country but having spent most of his life in the United Kingdom, he has earned the distinction of being selected for the NBA All-Star Game twice.

Deng has invested his own capital in developing the team and currently serves as an assistant coach and president of the South Sudanese sports federation. His academies and training camps have produced prodigies from the diaspora over the years, including current star Khamam Maluach, who is expected to participate in the 2025 NBA Draft (an annual event in which the thirty NBA teams can recruit players who are eligible to join the league).

For player Marial Shayok, Luol Deng is “our leader”, while teammate Jones considers his influence “unbelievable”. “I think he deserves all the credit. Just the sacrifices he makes, the things he does behind the scenes, that nobody sees or knows about. I praise and thank Deng a lot.”

As Nuni Omot puts it, South Sudan is now on the map: “We are going to be a locomotive. You can’t teach size, speed or athleticism. For some who learn quickly, I think the future is very bright.”