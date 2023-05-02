The South Sudanese Foreign Ministry announced today that the leader of the Sudanese Army, Abdelfatah al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group, have reached a seven-day truce agreement, from 4 to 11 April. may, what It would be the longest humanitarian pause since the conflict began on April 15.

“The president of the Sudanese Sovereign Council and leader of the Armed Forces, Abdelfatah al Burhan, and the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have reached an agreement in principle on a seven-day truce, from May 4 to 11“, according to a statement from the South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on its official Facebook account.

A new 72-hour truce ends tomorrow, the third in a row, to allow the evacuations of foreigners and Sudanese fleeing the fighting in Khartoum and in other parts of the country, such as the troubled region of Darfur.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, who is leading the mediation of members of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) – an East African economic bloc – urged Sudanese leaders to “name representatives and propose a date for start talks as soon as possible“.

People flee the conflict in Sudan.

The South Sudanese government has obtained “the consent of both parties to the conflict to appoint their representatives for peace talks and that they will be carried out in the place that they propose”, it is pointed out in the extensive statement.

The special envoy of the UN mission in Sudan, Volker Perthes, has stated in interviews in different media that the parties in conflict have agreed to go to negotiations, that could be carried out in Saudi Arabia or South Sudan, but without the two main leaders of both sides meeting face to face.

For his part, the envoy of Al Burhan, Dafa Allah al Haj Ali, dI said today in Cairo at a press conference that there will be no “direct” negotiations with the FAR, which he called “terrorists”.

At least 528 people have died and more than 4,500 have been injured since the start of the fighting, according to the latest count by the Sudanese Ministry of Health.

EFE