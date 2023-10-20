Genoa – Three weeks after the defeat against Catanzaro, Sampdoria returns to the pitch at Marassi (Sunday 4.15pm) against Cosenza. It will be a fundamental challenge to begin the climb up the rankings where Andrea Pirlo’s team is second to last. And it will be Sampdoria’s first match after the thirtieth anniversary of the death of Paolo Mantovani, the president of Sampd’oro.

The Southern Groups, via social media, launch their pre-match message: “Sunday’s match, against Cosenza, will be important and full of meaning. We return to our stadium after a long period and with Paolo Mantovani in mind. As groups from the South we will try to pay homage to him as he deserves. But to achieve this we will need all the Sampdorians and all sectors of the stadium. On Sunday with flags and scarves we will paint the stadium Sampdoria. Let’s go back to Ferraris with the Blucerchiati colours. What we are making is an appeal to you, the first step in what will be a day for true Sampdorians.”

For the match against Cosenza, meanwhile, over 1,000 tickets sold for the guest sector. The Police Headquarters is on alert, considering the strong twinning between the Calabrian and Genoa fans, celebrated on social media.