In a publication on social networks, the governor of Minas Gerais says that distortion of facts can cause “division” in the country

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), said that the South-Southeast union proposed by him in an interview to the newspaper The State of S. Paulo aims at “sum of efforts” and not a decrease in other regions of the country. He made the comment in a publication on social networks this Sunday night (6.Aug.2023). “The union of the South and Southeast will never be to diminish other regions. It is not to be against anyone, but in favor of joining efforts. Dialogue and management are essential for the country to have more opportunities. The distortion of facts causes division, but Brazil’s strength is in working together”, said the governor of Minas Gerais. Earlier, politicians from different parties and the Northeast Consortium criticized what they called “separatist flash” It is “divisive speech”.