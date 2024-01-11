Home page World

From: Daniel Geradtz

The island of Pitcairn attracts immigrants with free land and an interest-free loan. Anyone who becomes weak must expect loneliness.

Pitcairn – Only true South Sea connoisseurs will probably have heard the name Pitcairn Islands before. This is not just because the archipelago, which consists of four islands, is located at the other end of the world. Their meaning is also manageable. After all, there are only 35 people at home there. Nevertheless, the immigration authorities are wooing new residents with large gifts.

South Sea paradise attracts emigrants: Pitcairn Island provides credit and building land

Just this much: The immigrants who come to Pitcairn as part of the subsidized entry program don't need much more than a suitcase with their luggage. Because from the public sector you not only receive a 1,500 square meter plot of land to build on, but also an interest-free loan of 30,000 euros. This is intended to cover the material costs for building the house.

Immigrating has probably never been so easy and lucrative. Because the entire procedure can be carried out online. Anyone who wants to go to the island does not necessarily have to have traveled there in person before. On your Homepage the authority provides all important information. Under certain circumstances it is even possible for freight costs to be subsidized.

Pitcairn Islands attract immigrants to nowhere

Anyone looking for a catch will certainly quickly find several factors that make immigration unattractive. Of the four islands, only Pitcairn is populated. The main island is just 4.5 square kilometers in size. Even if you're new to the island, you'll quickly get to know every corner and every resident. Perhaps that is precisely why it is the ideal destination for retirees who want to enjoy their retirement.

Apart from largely untouched nature, the island of Pitcairn has little to offer newcomers. © IMAGO / Le Pictorium

The Pitcairn Islands are one of Great Britain's overseas territories. This means that King Charles III. is the head of state. Payment is made in New Zealand dollars. As in the western United States, Pacific Standard Time applies.

And if you want to see something different, you can travel longer. New Zealand is a good 5,000 kilometers away and Peru almost 6,000 kilometers away. During peak times, a cargo ship arrives on the island once a week. But it can also take several weeks until a steamer docks again.