The setting is the town where the show’s story takes place, which are covered in snow. That is precisely where the name of this title comes from and there is a preview that allows you to take a look at what it will offer.

According to the scheduled departure of South Park: Snow Day! It will be in 2024 but the precise launch window or date remains to be specified. As for its availability, it will be on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In the game, Cartman’s appearance stands out, who is again dressed as a wizard, something that many players will remember from his appearances in the animated series as well as the titles created by Ubisoft.

In addition to Cartman there will be more well-known characters in South Park: Snow Day!as are the cases of Stan, Kyle and Kenny.

The idea behind this title is not just a bit of violence on a snowy day but also going on a mission to save the world.

But, who is behind the development of this new proposal? It’s not THQ Nordic, but actually Question Games. This studio is known for working on two previous games.

Those are Magic Circle and The Blackout Club, which handle first-person views. THQ Nordic must have noticed something special in this developer and that is why they commissioned him to work on South Park: Snow Day!

This title is probably what the creators of the animated series Trey Parker and Matt Stone talked about in 2021. At that time they commented that it would be in 3D but did not provide any further details. A lot has happened since then.

Apart from South Park: Snow Day! We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

