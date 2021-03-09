South Park, one of the most popular series on international television, is preparing a new special for this 2021. As it did last year, fiction will present a chapter on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the name South ParQ vaccination special, the program will issue a chapter dedicated to the coronavirus vaccination process.

Sout Park Trailer, Vaccine Special

South ParQ vaccination special synopsis

In the trailer we not only see Butters joining a group called QTies to get out of his house, but we also see how important vaccines are, to the point that a character will offer money to Cartman to deliver these products to you.

“The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A new group of people will do everything they can so that Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny cannot vaccinate their teacher in danger, ”it is heard in the preview.

When and where to see Sout Park, vaccine special?

This episode will be broadcast on Comedy Central at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) on March 10 in the United States. At the moment, the Latin American version of the channel has not communicated whether it will broadcast the episode on the same day or schedule it for another date.

South Park and the pandemic

In September 2020, the series aired a special chapter dedicated to COVID-19. The delivery introduced us to Randy, Stan’s father, in a difficult situation amid the spread of the coronavirus.