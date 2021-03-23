As it happened last year, South Park will present this 2021 a chapter on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaving the spread of the coronavirus behind, this time they will focus on vaccines. The special called South ParQ vaccination special has already announced its premiere in Peru and Latin America.

South ParQ Sneak Peek: Vaccination Special

What will happen at the South Park Vaccine Special?

In the trailer we not only see Butters joining a group called QTies to get out of his house, but we also see how important vaccines are, to the point that a character will offer money to Cartman to deliver these products to you.

“The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A new group of people will do everything they can so that Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny cannot vaccinate their teacher in danger, ”it is heard in the preview.

When and where to see Sout Park, vaccine special?

This episode will be broadcast on Comedy Central at 8.30 pm (Peruvian time) on March 24. The channel also confirmed its premiere in various Latin American countries. Below are the broadcast hours:

Peru 8.30 pm

Ecuador 8.30 pm

Colombia 11.30 pm

Mexico 10.30 pm

Argentina 10.30 pm

Chile 10.30 pm

Brazil 10.30 pm

South Park and the pandemic

In September 2020, the series aired a special chapter dedicated to COVID-19. The delivery introduced us to Randy, Stan’s father, in a difficult situation amid the spread of the coronavirus.