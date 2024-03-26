South Park: Snow Day! And available starting today on PC, PS5, Xbox Series launch trailer published for the occasion by THQ Nordic.
Unfortunately this time the tie-in based on the cartoon by Matt Stone and Trey Parkergiven that South Park: Snow Day was received with just enough votes: something more was expected from this production.
Our review
We also find an unenthusiastic opinion in our review of South Park: Snow Day!, which highlights the shortcomings of a game with levels that are too similar to each other, a banal story, unoriginal mechanics and a structure lacking in content.
In short, after two excellent transpositions published by Ubisoftnamely The Stick of Truth and Scontri Di-Retti, the hope was that the move to THQ Nordic could produce an experience of similar, if not higher quality.
