With winter looming, THQ Nordic has seized this most seasonally appropriate opportunity to showcase more of its upcoming South Park: Snow Day, with its latest trailer revealing a smattering of new gameplay for the co-op adventure.

South Park: Snow Day was initially teased back in August last year, making a sneaky post-credits appearance at the very end of THQ Nordic’s 2022 showcase. One year on, it made a second showcase appearance, this time to confirm its title, unveil its decidedly un-TV-show like 3D visual style, and reveal a handful of other details.

We know, for instance, that South Park: Snow Day (which is being developed by The Blackout Club studio Question) is a co-op adventure in which up to four players – along with familiar faces including Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny – enjoy their day away from school by battling through the snow-blanketed South Park streets on a quest to save the world.

South Park: Snow Day gameplay trailer.

Snow Day’s chaotic reveal trailer offered a few snatches of gameplay to squint at, but THQ Nordic has now shared another video, this one equally chaotic but starting to something resembling closer to a recognizable game, with a focus on some of the melee and ranged weapons players will have access to, alongside hints of special abilities and powers.

THQ Nordic also makes mention of “iconic cosmetics” players can use to customize their New Kid, including “beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.”

There’s no release date for South Park: Snow Day yet but it’ll be making its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch when it eventually arrives.