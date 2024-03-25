South Park Since its inception it has been one of the most irreverent cartoons ever created, which over time has made satire, politically incorrect and social criticism its strong points. After the various series, the animated film, and two recent video games brought to the general public through Ubisoft, the brand this time passes under the hands of THQ Nordicwho entrusted the work to the Question studio and to the inevitable South Park Digital Studios takes us back to the “laughing” fictional town of Colorado. With South Park: Snow Day!which we illustrate in the review, we will experience a very different adventure from those that were proposed to us with The Stick of Truth and Scontri Di-Retti, the first reason among all, a gameplay action in three dimensions.

The storm of the century

South Park: Snow Day! it's a cooperative action title which returns to the theme medieval fantasy that we had seen in the first great videogame success dedicated to the series. This time, we find ourselves faced with a panorama glacial: a terrible one blizzard it is hitting the city, and shows no signs of abating. It is the worst ever seen, and practically the entire valley is submerged in snow. We are talking about unusable buildings, collapsing pylons, the lake completely frozen, and obviously the stocks of toilet paper which are starting to run out (clearly the most serious emergency of all). In this frosty-apocalyptic panorama, children will go out to play with all their energy, putting a new adventure.

South Park: Snow Day Gameplay! it's very simple to learn, just as the plot is simple: commanding our own third person characterwe will live a story in 5 different chapters gameplay by fighting against computer-controlled enemies, progressing and discovering which kingdom is plotting against the others, and why. Being an action game, we will have melee attacks, ranged attacks (be it a bow or a magic staff), and two special abilities that can be activated with the back buttons. The missions they are divided into different sections, which will have different objectives each time, and which will lead us from area to area until you reach the final boss. The best thing is that we will be able to play everything as we want, whether alone, accompanied byAIwith some friends of our list, or a matchmaking random.

For a winning team!

If from its side it looks like a very good game basic in mechanics which act as the skeleton, the most interesting part lies in the cards and power-ups: in fact there is one more role-based component, where by choosing cards we can enhance some things about our character, such as damage done to the back, powers, and so on. Furthermore, we will also be able to spend game currencies (the toilet paper and the Dark matter) to have further benefits, such as enhancing the powers we already have, or specifically for Dark Matter, advancing in a special skill tree.

When we are in theHUB therefore, we will be able to choose our equipment, the skills to bring into battle, the our appearance (with cosmetics purchasable via a third in-game currency, obtainable with milestones), and skill tree upgrades.

Once we are on the battlefield However, we will have to give our best! It's not just about being good at fightingbut also in choose the right skills for the challenges we will face. During the missions then, there is a sort of “ultimate” power that the big bosses will be able to choose (for us it will be Cartman, whose choice we will take on his behalf): these are the Bullshit cards, which will cause quite a stir. Be careful, because even when our opponents use them, they will be truly devastating.

It will be up to us to choose difficulty level, between easy, medium and difficult, but we can assure you that if cooperation with your companions does not work well, even the normal difficulty could prove to be a stumbling block. This because it is union that makes strength!

In addition to hitting, you will also have to cure you, resuscitate allies on the ground, get specific mission objectives, and clearly don't miss out on everything the maps have to offer. Creating a varied and well-equipped team will therefore be essential to succeed! For this reason, playing with AI could be a bit disadvantageoussince you will not be able to communicate with it, nor can you expect such great help.

How cold is it?

From a technical point of view we are not crying out for a miracle, but what he wants to do, South Park: Snow Day! he does it well. Sure, there are some fail in the proposed formula, like the poor longevity of the proposed campaign, some shortcomings on the screen, and a stamina system which doesn't help the dynamism of the action very much.

The rest of the game though is very pleasant: graphically it is not to be despised, on the contrary, you will laugh at the jokes and comments, you will love the various well-known areas of South Park now covered in snow and some easter eggsand you will experience the contrast between children's play and the lives of adults who try to save what can be saved in the city (or who are frozen in some corner).