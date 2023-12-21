South Park Snow Day is an action game in which you can play with up to three friends multiplayer or with allied bots. The game takes place during a snowy day in South Park, apparently like many others, but all due to a series of strange events Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny will find themselves engaged in a quest to save the world.

THQ Nordic and developer Question have released a new trailer for South Park: Snow Day which reveals that the release date of the irreverent multiplayer action based on the animated series is set for March 26, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG.

The editions of South Park: Snow Day!

The standard edition of South Park: Snow Day! It will be available on all platforms at the price of 29.99 euros. The Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will be offered for 49.99 euros and will include the base game and the Season Pass.

For the most die-hard fans there is also a rich one Collector's Editionsold at the price of 219.99 euros, which you can admire in the video below.

As we can see, in addition to the base game, this edition also includes a glass snow globe with Cartman inside, a toilet paper holder in the shape of Cartman, a handmade pumpkin, 6 tarot cards and the original soundtrack.