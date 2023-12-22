After two fantastic RPGs by Ubisoft and Obsidian, the next South Park game completely changes the visual style and gameplay. In this way, many want to know how Question's work compares to what the French company did. Well, we already know when we can answer this question, since South Park: Snow Day! It already has a release date.

Through a new trailer it has been confirmed that South Park: Snow Day! It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 24, 2024. Along with this, three editions available to the public were confirmed. The first of these costs $29.99, and only includes the game. Next, we find the Digital Deluxe Edition for $49.99, which includes more cosmetic packs, additional weapon types, and a new game mode.

Finally, The Collector's Edition will be on sale for only $219.99 dollarsand includes:

-Play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or PC

-Great Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe

-Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking toilet paper holder

-Great Wizard Cartman: Knitted hat

-South Park: Snow Day! – Selection of 6 Tarot Cards

-South Park: Snow Day! – Original Soundtrack

We remind you that South Park: Snow Day! is an action RPG with a focus on multiplayer, since in this adventure you can meet with up to three friends to face all the challenges that Cartman and company have for us. Likewise, and as you have noticed in all the trailers, here a 3D visual style has been chosen, leaving aside the artistic direction similar to the series that Ubisoft presented to us.

Now we just have to wait and see if this game published by THQ Nordic is worth it. South Park: Snow Day! It will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 24, 2024. On related topics, here you can learn more about the gameplay of this title. Likewise, they create a South Park episode using Chat GPT.

Editor's Note:

While I understand that with a new developer in charge it was not possible to replicate what was seen in the first two titles, especially considering that Obsidian is now part of Microsoft, I would have liked to see the line that we had already seen continue. I just hope this new installment is worth it.

Via: South Park Studios