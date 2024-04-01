Like every Monday, it arrived sales ranking of the English physical market. This time too we find ourselves in first place EA Sports FC24followed by the evergreen Hogwarts Legacy.

The only new entry we find in the top 10 is South Park: Snow Day which, despite the rather lukewarm reception from the international press (by the way, here is our review) achieved an excellent third place on its debut.

Princess Peach: Showtime! he dropped one position to fourth place. From the data shared by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry, retail sales of the Nintendo exclusive dropped by only 48%, where usually the drop after the first week in stores is generally greater. Dragon's Dogma 2 slips from second to fifth position, but can boast the best UK debut of 2024 when both physical and digital copies are added, the latter not counted for this ranking.

Helldivers 2 remains stable in seventh place, while it is nice to see Prince of Persia The Lost Crown once again in the top ten, which among other things has gained two more positions, ranking eighth.