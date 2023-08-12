South Park: Snow Day! is the new video game based on the famous animated series, presented with a trailer during THQ Nordic Showcase this evening.

It is, apparently, a game multiplayer, focused on cooperative action in 4 players, within a 3D context.

Unlike the last videogame adaptations of the series, which were turn-based RPGs, this one returns to the real action instead.

We therefore find ourselves taking part in new adventures with Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kennyplayed out in all its 3D glory, in frenzied snowball battles and more, in a wintery setting.