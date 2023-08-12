South Park: Snow Day! is the new video game based on the famous animated series, presented with a trailer during THQ Nordic Showcase this evening.
It is, apparently, a game multiplayer, focused on cooperative action in 4 players, within a 3D context.
Unlike the last videogame adaptations of the series, which were turn-based RPGs, this one returns to the real action instead.
We therefore find ourselves taking part in new adventures with Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kennyplayed out in all its 3D glory, in frenzied snowball battles and more, in a wintery setting.
The Winter Battle of South Park: Snow Day!
There snowy day which makes all the children happy therefore turns into a bloody battlefield, as was to be expected from the series in question. South Park: Snow Day! Developed by Question Games – a small developer known for The Blackout Club and The Magic Circle – it therefore offers us cooperative action with four players and made in three dimensions.
One of the typically happiest moments in anyone’s childhood, the day full of snow, therefore becomes a rather intense cooperative action shooter. The game has been announced for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch with a release date set for 2024.
#South #Park #Snow #Day #announced #trailer #THQ #Nordic #Showcase
Leave a Reply