Among the many surprises of the THQ Nordic Showcase was also announced South Park: Snow Day!, a new adventure set in the South Park world of the same name. To be very interesting is the fact that this new title it will be in 3D and will see four players play the protagonists of the series in an adventure fully co-op.

At the moment, unfortunately, we still know little about what the game modes and story will be, but THQ Nordic has shared a first synopsis which gives us insight into what we can expect:

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any child’s life: a snow day! Gather up to three friends and battle through the snowy streets of South Park on a mission to save the world and enjoy a day out of school.

Unlike other titles shown during the THQ Nordic Showcase, such as TMNT: The Last Ronin, for South Park: Snow Day! we know that will be released during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.