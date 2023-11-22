THQ Nordic and the Question team have released a new trailer For South Park: Snow Day!the new video game based on the famous animated series, which presents itself in action with some sections taken directly from gameplay actual.
It is a cooperative multiplayer action game for up to four players, which allows you to take on the (winter) roles of Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny in a somewhat distorted representation, but perfectly in line with the classic South Park style, of a typical snowy day.
The trailer is made up of a montage of various gameplay scenes that show the different situations you can find yourself in.
In South Park: Snow Day!, somehow, the four protagonists find themselves having to save the world in the middle of a snowfall.
A very special day in South Park
What might seem like a normal excuse to throw snowballs, in perfect South Park style becomes here the beginning of an incredible adventure made up of epic clashes and extreme adventures.
Announced with a trailer at last summer’s THQ Nordic Showcase, South Park: Snow Day! It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected 2024 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, at the price of 24.99 euros.
The four boys find themselves fighting using various types of weapons and attacks, also taking advantage of special abilities to defeat different types of enemies and even disturbing bosses, all during an incredible storm that hit the city of South Park.
