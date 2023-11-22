THQ Nordic and the Question team have released a new trailer For South Park: Snow Day!the new video game based on the famous animated series, which presents itself in action with some sections taken directly from gameplay actual.

It is a cooperative multiplayer action game for up to four players, which allows you to take on the (winter) roles of Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny in a somewhat distorted representation, but perfectly in line with the classic South Park style, of a typical snowy day.

The trailer is made up of a montage of various gameplay scenes that show the different situations you can find yourself in.

In South Park: Snow Day!, somehow, the four protagonists find themselves having to save the world in the middle of a snowfall.