Question Games, a studio founded by developers who previously worked on Bioshock and Dishonored, is developing a new game of South Park which apparently will have a modality multiplayer.

The confirmation comes directly from the official twitter account of the studio, which has published a job advertisement for the position of lead level designer, with the candidate who will precisely take care of a new South Park game.

According to the details of the announcement, we learn that the game will use the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine and that among the requirements for the candidate is that he is familiar with modern gaming platforms (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S are mentioned and One) and worked on at least one multiplayer game, which would seem to indicate Question Games’ South Park could be focused on multiplayer or otherwise include an online mode.

At the moment it is not clear if the project in question is the same one currently in the works at South Park Studios or if it is a completely different game.

Question Games is a studio founded by developers who have worked in the past on Bioshock, Bioshock 2, Bioshock Infinite, Dishonored, as well as South Park: the Stick of Truth and Di-Righteous Clashes, so we can expect some continuity from previous games with protagonists Cartman and associates. The studio has previously made The Magic Circle and The Blackout Club, of which you can read our review.