Tonight the THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022. The event showed many games, including well-known and new ones. At the end of the presentation, however, there was an additional announcement from the last second: a South Park game.

Unfortunately, at the moment we don’t know anything else. As you can see for yourself below, THQ Nordic closed the conference by stating that there are still 26 games to announce, but by deleting the number and replacing it with 25, making it appear then an image from South Park Digital Studios.

South Park is no stranger to the world of video games and in recent years we have seen works like The Stick of Truth and Direct Clashes.

There is nothing left to do but wait for new information. We will probably have to wait until next year before we can find out more about this new South Park game.

The THQ Nordic event was full of announcements, however, and you can see everything that was presented in our dedicated news.