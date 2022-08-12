Absolutely surprise and completely unexpected, South Park it came out of nowhere at the end of this evening’s THQ Nordic Showcase, just when all the cartridges seemed to have been fired and the credits were ready to roll.

Admittedly, practically nothing has been said apart from an “it’s coming” comedian but the mere appearance of the icon South Park Digital Studios bodes well.

On the other hand South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: Di-Retti Clashes were very well made titles and seeing this extraordinary universe come to life in a video game would certainly be a very welcome thing for many players and fans of the animated series created by Trey Parker. and Matt Stone.

The latest rumors talked about the involvement of the developers of the excellent The Magic Circle and if so … we will see some good ones.