South Park, Harry and Meghan are ‘stupid prince’ and ‘stupid wife’

Harry and Meghan would have been very furious after the airing of an episode of South Park that sees them as protagonists. According to New York Postthe dukes of Sussex would be “disturbed and shocked” and accuses the creators of the series of having involved them “in too recognizable a way.

No longer satire, therefore, but “offense disguised as irony”, the one staged by South Park. The protagonists of the second episode of the 26th season in fact make clear reference to the past and present life of Harry and Meghan.

In South Park, the Dukes of Sussex are referred to as the Prince and Princess of Canada, “the idiotic prince and his stupid wife”. There is also a clear reference to Harry’s biography, Spare, which is titled Wauugh in the episode. Finally, the couple decides to leave to escape the media. At the time of their “International Privacy Tour”, however, the princes do not stop talking about themselves and telling anecdotes about their private life.

After the episode of the animated series was aired, the theory of a legal position by Harry and Meghan towards South Park had made its way. However, the Dukes of Sussex have denied this information.